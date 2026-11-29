In Cars, Concept Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 6:20 pm

Hyundai has shown the Mercury Concept at the 2026 Guangzhou auto show, which opened on November 27. It previews an electric SUV for China that will go into production in 2027. Chinese media reports say the production car will be called the Ioniq M.

Hyundai calls it a B-segment “premium smart SUV” and the most affordable model in its Ioniq line-up, built for daily city driving. It was developed by Hyundai’s design and engineering team in China.

Hyundai says a battery-swap version is planned through a partnership with CATL. Beijing Hyundai, its joint venture with BAIC, signed a cooperation agreement with CATL at the show. Chinese media reports say the Ioniq M will use CATL’s Choco-Swap system. It would be the first car from a foreign brand’s joint venture in China to do so.

Design

The concept is named after the planet Mercury, and Hyundai says its shape was inspired by the planet’s fast orbit. It has a low shark-nose front end, edge lighting that forms an “H” pattern, a steeply raked windscreen and an integrated rear spoiler. Hidden “M” emblems are dotted around the car. The yellow-green paint is called Citrine Neon.

Hyundai hasn’t given any dimensions. Beijing Hyundai deputy general manager Zhou Bin told CarNewsChina that the production car will have more interior space than the Geely Xingyuan and the MG4. The Xingyuan is sold overseas as the Geely EX2 and here as the Proton e.MAS 5, which made up nearly half of Malaysia’s EV registrations in October.

Zhuoyu, formerly DJI Automotive, supplies the L2++ driver assistance system. The cabin’s AI assistant uses ByteDance’s Doubao model.

CATL battery swapping

Hyundai hasn’t released any powertrain details. There’s no word yet on battery size, motor output or range.

CATL launched Choco-Swap in December 2024. It uses standard battery blocks called Choco-SEB, which come in two sizes. The smaller #20 block holds 42 kWh with LFP cells or 52 kWh with NMC cells, good for about 400 or 500 km on China’s CLTC cycle. The larger #25 block holds 56 or 70 kWh, for about 500 or 600 km. CATL claims a swap takes 99 seconds.

CATL says the network passed 1,000 stations at the end of 2025 and reached 2,520 stations in about 200 cities by the end of September 2026. It aims for more than 3,000 by the end of this year and 6,000 by the end of 2027.

By mid-November, 11 carmakers had signed up, Bloomberg reported, including Changan, GAC Aion, BAIC and Chery. Chery filed a swap version of the iCar V23 last December. That car is sold here as the iCaur V23.

Swapping usually means renting the battery. The buyer pays for the car without the battery, then a monthly fee plus the energy used at each swap. At launch, CATL’s monthly fees ranged from 369 to 599 yuan. GAC’s Aion UT Super costs 49,900 yuan (about RM31k) with a rented battery, compared with 89,900 yuan (RM55k) with the battery included. Chinese reports say the Ioniq M will offer battery rental too, but Hyundai hasn’t confirmed this or given prices.

Hyundai’s China reset

The Mercury is the third concept in Hyundai’s China-only Ioniq “planet” range. The first two, the Venus and Earth, were shown at the Beijing auto show in April. The Venus became the Ioniq V electric sedan, which went on sale in September at 109,900 to 139,900 yuan (RM68k to RM86k). CarNewsChina reports that the Ioniq M will sit below it in price.

Hyundai says the Mercury production car and an extended-range (EREV) version of the Ioniq V will arrive in 2027. The Earth production SUV follows in 2028, and two more new energy models are due in 2029.

Hyundai needs them to work. Beijing Hyundai sold 1.14 million cars in China in 2016, its best year. By 2024 that had fallen to under 160,000. Sales recovered to about 210,000 in 2025, helped by exports. The Elexio, its first EV developed in China, has sold poorly at home. Korean media, citing CPCA data, reported just 251 sales from January to September this year. In September, Hyundai and Kia together held 0.6% of China’s car market.

At the show, Hyundai Motor Group vice chairman Chang Jae-hoon told Korean reporters that the group’s cost gap with Chinese carmakers is about 30%. “I think we must catch up within three years at the most,” BusinessKorea quoted him as saying.

Beijing Hyundai already exports the Elexio, including to Australia, where it went on sale in January. Hyundai hasn’t said whether the Ioniq M will be sold outside China.

Malaysia

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY), which took over from Sime Darby as distributor in June 2025, has focused on petrol and hybrid models. Its only EVs are the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N, imported from Korea at RM443,888 and RM449,888. The regular Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kona Electric were dropped when HMY took over.

A China-built Hyundai would pay less import duty than a Korean one. Since January, fully imported EVs from China have paid 5% import duty under the ASEAN-China free trade agreement, while those from Korea pay 30%.

However, since July 1, every imported EV has needed a declared CIF value of at least RM200,000 and at least 180 kW (245 PS). That rules out a budget SUV like the Ioniq M unless it is assembled here. HMY’s local assembly plan at Inokom in Kulim covers only petrol and hybrid models so far. Choco-Swap also has no stations outside mainland China apart from two in Hong Kong.

GALLERY: Hyundai Mercury Concept at Auto Guangzhou 2026

