In Cars, Global Car Launches, International News, Jetour / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 5:27 pm

Chery has unveiled the Jetour R700, a boxy luxury SUV, at the 2026 Guangzhou auto show, which opened on November 27. In China it is called the Zongheng R700. It is the first model in a new R series, and Chery bills it as a “flagship luxury touring SUV”. The R stands for Refinement.

The R700 joins the G700 SUV (G for Go Anywhere) and the F700 pick-up truck (F for Flexible) in Chery’s Zongheng range of premium off-roaders, which are sold as Jetours outside China. Only the exterior was shown. Chery hasn’t released the dimensions, seating layout, powertrain details, prices or a launch date.

The R700 was first shown behind closed doors at the Beijing auto show in April, which makes Guangzhou its public debut.

At the launch, Chery executive vice president Li Xueyong said luxury off-road buyers increasingly want a car the whole family can share, not one just for themselves. He also said the R700 was developed with international markets in mind, CarNewsChina reported.

Design

Up front are four tall, narrow headlamp clusters with 178 LED dots each, which Chery likens to four horses running side by side. Between them is a vertical grille with a central spine and chrome strips spreading out to the sides. According to Chinese launch reports, the grille’s texture borrows from the clustered columns of Gothic churches.

A single shoulder line runs from the headlamps all the way round the car, and the D-pillar stands upright instead of sloping. The show car was painted dark green and had a floating two-tone roof, roof rails, fixed side steps and a lidar sensor on the roof. Sina Auto reported that it sat on 23-inch wheels, and the same launch reports say the wheel centres take their shape from a Tang dynasty sabre.

The G700’s spare wheel on the tailgate is gone, replaced by a body-coloured octagonal storage box. The vertical tail lamps match the headlamps.

Chery says the design takes its cue from the Orient Express and its idea of five-star comfort on a long journey, summed up as “hardcore frame, luxury soul”. The final design was chosen after customer research, several competing proposals and a vote among owners.

Chery named three designers who took part. Former BMW design chief Chris Bangle was a design consultant on the project. Andrew Collinson is Jetour’s vice president of design. He has worked at Land Rover, GM and Mercedes-Benz, styled the GWM Tank X concept and later led Dongfeng’s advanced design studio in Shanghai.

Jan Philip Kaul is Chery’s chief interior designer. He spent 20 years in the interior design team at Mercedes-Benz, working on cars from the A-Class to the S-Class, EQC and AMG GT. His work is the one part of the R700 that Chery has kept hidden for now.

Platform and powertrain

Chery confirmed that the R700 is body-on-frame and says it keeps all-terrain capability. It shares the G700’s GAIA control system, named for Ground, Aqua, Intelligence and Air. Huawei supplies the Qiankun ADS driver assistance system and the HarmonyOS cockpit, and the battery comes from CATL.

Chery has yet to confirm the powertrain, but Chinese media expect the R700 to use the same plug-in hybrid system as the G700. In the G700, a 2.0 litre turbo engine works with two electric motors to produce 665 kW (904 PS) and 1,135 Nm. That gets the 5,198 mm long SUV from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its CATL batteries come in 34.13 kWh and 59.45 kWh sizes, good for 150 km and 260 km of electric range on China’s CLTC cycle.

Where it fits

CarNewsChina describes the R700 as a more road-focused take on luxury off-roading than the G700. It is aimed at families on long trips rather than buyers looking for the toughest trails. In China, the publication says it will take on other ladder-frame luxury plug-in hybrid SUVs such as the BYD Fangchengbao Bao 8 and GWM Tank 700.

The G700 sells in China for 329,900 to 442,900 yuan (RM203,500 to RM273,200). Chery hasn’t said when the R700 goes on sale or how much it will cost, though Chinese media reports point to a launch in the first half of 2027.

The R700 shared Zongheng’s Guangzhou stand with the 2027 G700, three G700 special editions and the F700, including a camper version of the pick-up.

Malaysia

Jetour Malaysia hasn’t said anything about the R700. Its first Zongheng model here will be the G700, which made its Malaysian debut at KLIMS 2026 in June. Jetour Malaysia has confirmed it as its next new model. We expect it to arrive next year at around RM250,000. The F700 pick-up is also coming.

Every Jetour sold here is assembled at Berjaya Assembly’s plant in Tampoi, Johor. On November 25, the brand celebrated its 10,000th locally assembled car and began exporting the Dashing to Brunei and Bhutan. Jetour was Malaysia’s fifth best-selling car brand in September and October.

The R700 isn’t part of Jetour’s announced plans for Australia, another right-hand drive market, where the G700 is expected in the second half of 2027 and the F700 is due to follow. As a platform twin of the G700, it could follow the G700 here, but Jetour hasn’t said so.

GALLERY: Jetour R700 official photos



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GALLERY: Jetour R700 and Zongheng stand at the 2026 Guangzhou auto show



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GALLERY: Jetour G700 at KLIMS 2026

