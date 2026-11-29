In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 5:21 pm

The Nissan NV200 has finally been given a major facelift, 17 years after the van first went on sale. Nissan showed the updated van, called the NV200 PHEV, at its NISSAN DAY event in Zhuhai, China on November 13. It has now appeared in a batch of new vehicles filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which gives most of its specifications.

It is built by Zhengzhou Nissan, a joint venture between Nissan and Dongfeng that also makes the Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid pick-up truck. The company sold the NV200 in China from 2010 until the 2018 model year. The facelift keeps the van’s boxy body, sliding rear doors and 2,725 mm wheelbase. It gets a new face, new tail lights and a redesigned dashboard, which has a digital instrument panel and a free-standing touchscreen.

MIIT batch 414, published on November 25, lists three versions, all plug-in hybrids. The base model is 4,550 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,933 mm tall. Buyers can choose six or seven seats, with two captain’s chairs in the middle row of the six-seater.

Powertrain

The NV200 PHEV uses a 1.5 litre Dongfeng engine with 95 kW (129 PS). The base version is front-wheel drive with a 210 kW (286 PS) electric motor. Two of the three versions add a 70 kW (95 PS) motor at the rear for all-wheel drive. The two motors produce 280 kW (381 PS) together.

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery comes from Gotion High-Tech. Its capacity isn’t listed, but the NV200 PHEV can cover 100 km on electric power alone on the WLTC cycle. It can also supply 6 kW of power to external devices.

The rear suspension is now a multi-link setup, replacing the old van’s leaf springs.

Off-road version

One of the AWD versions is dressed for camping and rough roads. It gets a spare wheel on a carrier and a folding ladder on the tailgate, along with flared wheel arches. These stretch it to 4,750 mm long and 1,750 mm wide, and it stands 1,943 mm tall.

Approach angle is 20 degrees. Departure angle is 23 to 26 degrees, depending on the version. The tow bar can take a 150 kg vertical load and tow up to 750 kg.

The filing also shows roof rails, a rear spoiler, side cladding, front and rear parking sensors and a range of wheels, including steel wheels with hubcaps. Some versions wear an “NV200+” badge.

Nissan hasn’t announced prices or a launch date.

Malaysia

The NV200 is still sold here by Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM). It launched in 2012 as the NV200 Vanette panel van, replacing the long-running C22 Vanette. It had a 109 PS 1.6 litre engine and a five-speed manual. A five-seat Semi Panel Van followed later that year at RM70,900.

Nissan Malaysia’s website lists the Panel Van from RM82,888 and the Semi Panel Van from RM91,888. Both still use the 1.6 litre engine. Nissan hasn’t said whether the NV200 PHEV will be sold outside China.

GALLERY: Nissan NV200 PHEV



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GALLERY: Nissan NV200 PHEV at NISSAN DAY in Zhuhai

