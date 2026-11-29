In Local News, Safety / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 2:18 pm

All 690 solar-powered LED street lights planned for accident-prone stretches of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) and East Coast Expressway Phases 1 and 2 (LPT1 and LPT2) have been installed. Work began on June 30 and was finished in October, ahead of schedule, the works ministry said in a written parliamentary reply dated November 26.

The lights cover nine locations, three on each highway:

KL-Karak Highway: 297 lights at three locations

LPT1: 195 lights at three locations

LPT2: 198 lights at three locations

The reply was to Setiu MP Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir, who asked for the latest status of the lights on LPT1 and LPT2. The MP also wanted a plan to install them faster, especially at spots with a high risk of crashes and wildlife collisions. The reply doesn’t mention wildlife.

According to the ministry, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), the contractors and the highway concessionaires sped up the making, delivery and installation of the lights. More work crews were brought in so that several sites could be worked on at once. The aim is to improve visibility for night-time driving at blackspots and other high-risk spots.

These 690 lights are part of a plan announced in June to put up 3,000 solar LED street lights at 32 high-risk highway locations. The project was proposed in Budget 2026 and is paid for with RM30 million of LLM’s own money.

When the contracts were handed out on June 23, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said RM25.2 million had been approved so far, Bernama reported. Of that, RM5.77 million was for these three highways, covering Karak to Bentong on the KLK, Chenor to Gambang on LPT1 and Bukit Besi to Ajil on LPT2.

The other 2,310 lights, at 23 locations, are going on the North-South Expressway and the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway. Nanta said in June that the whole project should be finished by the end of November, but the reply doesn’t say how far along those sites are. Once the lights are up, the concessionaires take over maintenance under LLM’s supervision.

Details released in June say the lights need at least 4.5 hours of effective sunlight a day. Their deep-cycle batteries keep them going for at least two days of cloudy or rainy weather.

The KLK will also get conventional street lights along a 26 km stretch from just past the Genting Sempah tunnel to the Mempaga interchange. They come with the highway’s widening project, which is being carried out in stages.