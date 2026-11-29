In Cars, International News, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 November 2026 3:31 pm

Zeekr is working on a fully electric version of the 8X SUV. It appears in the 414th batch of new vehicle filings from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), published on November 25. So far the 8X has only been sold as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), which went on sale in China on April 17 priced from 356,800 yuan (about RM220k).

The EV has two motors rated at 310 kW (421 PS) and 370 kW (503 PS), for a combined 680 kW (925 PS or 912 hp). The facelifted Zeekr 009 MPV makes the same total in Ultra+ form. It’s 20 kW more than the dual-motor 8X PHEV but well short of the three-motor 8X Dawn, which has 1,030 kW (1,400 PS). Top speed is 260 km/h, up from 220 km/h for the dual-motor PHEV and 230 km/h for the Dawn.

The filing lists a ternary lithium-ion battery. CATL and Geely’s battery joint venture in Sichuan makes both the cells and the pack. Neither the capacity nor the range is given. The 8X PHEV uses a 55 or 70 kWh battery, while the 680 kW 009 Ultra+ has a 115 kWh pack rated at 720 km on the CLTC cycle.

The EV is 5,100 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,780 mm tall. Its wheelbase is 3,069 mm, the same as the PHEV’s. Kerb weight is between 2,760 and 2,915 kg, and there are five- and six-seat layouts.

In the MIIT photos it looks just like the PHEV, down to the tall vertical-slat grille, two-tier headlights and pull-type door handles. Tyre sizes are 255/50 R21, 275/45 R21 and 275/40 R22, and six wheel designs are shown. Bosch’s IPB integrated braking system is fitted.

The options listed include electric running boards, a tow bar rated to pull 2,000 kg, a black or body-colour grille, body-colour wheel arches and a choice of trim finishes for the windows, roof rails, mirrors, door handles, sills and bumpers. Buyers can also add blind-spot lidar sensors at the front and rear, plus a triple camera.

Zeekr Malaysia hasn’t said whether the 8X is coming here. Its next big SUV is the 9X PHEV, which has been open for booking since June at an estimated RM800,000. The launch is expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

GALLERY: Zeekr 8X EV MIIT filing



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GALLERY: 2026 Zeekr 8X PHEV at Auto China 2026



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