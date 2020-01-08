In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 January 2020 5:52 pm / 0 comments

Modern engines are developed to be environmentally sound, and in this day and age, employing downsizing, turbocharging and hybrid technologies has become common. However, this presents a new challenge, as engines are operating at higher temperatures than ever before.

Combined with the stresses that come with various driving conditions like long-distance excursions to the bumper-to-bumper crawl on the daily drive, it is important to ensure that the heart of your vehicle receives the best protection it can get.

To this extent, it is the lifeblood of the engine – the lubricant used – that forms the core defense against unnecessarily high wear, while ensuring optimal engine and fuel economy performance. Engine lubrication is a vital aspect of any vehicle, more so considering the climate we live in, where high temperatures are a common occurrence.

To meet such demands, PETRONAS took all its on- and off-track expertise to further refine its Syntium range of engine oils with CoolTech technology, which is specially developed to cool critical internal components, reduce wear and maximise engine performance.

With CoolTech, exceptionally strong oil chains effectively absorb and transfer heat from critical parts deep within the engine for optimal performance. The unique formulation was also developed with longevity in mind, maintaining its structural and protective integrity to create a thin but strong and stable protective oil film for your engine.

Available for a wide range of vehicles, Syntium oils are a perfect fit for vehicles on the road today, regardless if they feature hybrid technology, forced induction or natural aspiration. Offering over 8% better thermal resistance and 50% better resistance to wear, Syntium oils also feature special additives that prevents deposit build-up by up to 15% and 85% better oxidation resistance.

If you’re still not convinced, PETRONAS Syntium with CoolTech is approved by several major automotive manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz. With a prominent name trusting the protection of its vehicles’ engines to PETRONAS, know that your own pride and joy is in good hands with Syntium.