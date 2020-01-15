In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 January 2020 11:02 am / Comments are Disabled

The Driven Movie Night is back, and so are the crime-fighting duo Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who return to their on-screen roles with Bad Boys For Life.

The movie screening is on January 21, 2020, so you’ll get to watch it first, with us. Eight pairs of tickets are up for grabs, which means a total of 16 passes to the movies are being given out, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia. Additionally, you’ll also stand to win Bad Boys For Life premium merchandise!

Take part in the contest now to watch Lowery and Burnett in action in Bad Boys For Life.

Do note, that this movie is for viewers aged 18 and above only, therefore the cinema reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone under the age of 18.

*Contest closes on Friday, 17 January 2020. Winners will be announced on paultan.org and notified via email and SMS on Monday, 20 January 2020. The announced results are final and any disputes will not be entertained. The movie screening will be held on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at 8.30pm at GSC One Utama in Petaling Jaya, and winners must collect their passes at the above venue one hour before the screening time. Due to screening location, the contest is open to Klang Valley residents only.