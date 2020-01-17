In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 17 January 2020 6:27 pm / Comments are Disabled

That’s right! After the massive success we had with the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), this year we’re introducing a new sales-driven car expo for more affordable mainstream brands, called the Auto Car Expo (ACE). It’s happening on March 28 and 29 at the Setia City Convention Centre and trust us, you won’t want to miss this one.

That’s because the list of brands participating is vast and includes Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Perodua, Peugeot and Volkswagen – and we’re in the midst of signing Proton. We’ll also have two of the biggest premium brands, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, to showcase their wares alongside them.

As usual, you’ll be able to drive and purchase your ideal car – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, and you’ll be able to take delivery in time for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities. Not only will you be able to enjoy irresistible promos from brands present at the show, you’ll even be able to mingle with us, the writers!

And that’s not all – you’ll also enjoy attractive offers from paultan.org on top of the aforementioned promos. We’re giving away a goodie bag worth RM1,100, including a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher and a RM300 SunUp Healthcare voucher for Recaro and Chicco child car seats. There will be more great gifts to come, so stay tuned.

We’ll be announcing more details of the event as we get closer to the dates. Are you excited yet? We know we are, and we can’t wait to see you there!