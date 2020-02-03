In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 February 2020 9:58 am / Comments are Disabled

Thinking abut a new Volvo to go with the new year? Ingress Swede Automobile is holding its Chinese New Year sale at Volvo Cars Mutiara Damansara, where you’ll get to purchase 2019 and 2020 model-year Volvos with attractive rebates.

For 2019 model-year vehicles manufactured in 2019, purchases of the XC90 T8 and T8+ as well as the S90 T8 and T8+ come with a complimentary Recharge package worth over RM10,000, and a Chinese New Year rebate worth up to RM13,888 as well as a complimentary VSA5+ package. Meanwhile, customers who purchase the XC90 T5 and S90 T5 stand to receive a Chinese New Year rebate worth up to RM23,888 and a complimentary VSA5+ package.

Also part of the promotion are 2020 model-year vehicles manufactured in 2019; these include the XC90 T8 facelift comes with a complimentary Recharge package worth RM10,000 and a complimentary VSA5+ package, while the XC90 T8+ facelift can be purchased with either a complimentary Recharge package or complimentary VSA5+. Joining these is the XC40 T5 R-Design, which comes with complimentary VSA5+.

If the Volvo XC60 is more to your preference, this model, too, joins the Chinese New Year sale. The XC60 T8 and T8+ units on offer are from the 2019 and 2020 model years, and are manufactured in 2019; these come with a complimentary Recharge package worth RM10,000 as well as complimentary VSA5+. The promotions for all models listed here are valid until February 29, 2020.

On top of these, customers who sign up for the purchase of a new Volvo also stand to receive Llumar or 3M window tint, free of charge, as well as free Volvo merchandise including umbrellas, diaries, T-shirts, travel wallets, caps and key rings.

The aftersales division at Ingress Swede Automobile has deals on offer, too. Here, you’ll get discounts of up to 30% for selected service parts, a 15% discount on Polestar software optimisation, and a 20% discount on selected wheelset accessories for XC40, XC60 and XC90 from the 2016 model year onwards; this offer is valid until February 28, 2020.

There’s more. As the safety and wellbeing of your Volvo is paramount, owners also get to enjoy a complimentary* 20-point health check from February 29 until the end of March. There will also be activities at Volvo Cars Mutiara Damansara in line with Chap Goh Mei celebrations as the Chinese New Year celebrations come to a conclusion, where attendees stand to receive even more gifts.

Keen to learn more about the Ingress Swede Automobile 2020 Chinese New Year sale? Fill up the form here, or alternatively head to the Ingress Swede Automobile Facebook page to find out more; alternatively, give them a call at +603-7732 7555. You might just head into the year with a Swedish addition to your household.

*Terms and conditions apply.