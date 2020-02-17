In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 17 February 2020 3:30 pm / Comments are Disabled

The world of Audi ownership is made more affordable with the Audi Approved :plus range of pre-owned models, allowing you to experience unmistakable Ingolstadt quality at lower prices. And there’s never been a better time to own one, as Audi Centre Setia Alam is offering some exclusive offers over the next few weeks!

From now until March 31, enjoy fantastic deals on a wide variety of models from the Audi Approved :plus scheme, including the Audi A3, A4, A5, A6 and A7 and the Q2, Q3, Q5 and Q8 SUVs. You’ll receive high discount rates on cars with more than three years of warranty coverage remaining for total peace of mind.

That’s not all – you’ll also receive a free gift when you like the official Audi Centre Setia Alam Facebook page, test drive and book a new Audi. Already an Audi owner? You’ll get a 10% discount on tyre replacements with free wheel alignment and balancing if you replace all four tyres, and you’ll also be entitled to an additional 10% discount on wiper blades and a 20% discount on engine oil.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to Audi Centre Setia Alam and get your hands on your dream four-ringed car! For more information, visit the official Facebook page, and you can also click here to register your interest.