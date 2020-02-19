In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 February 2020 5:36 pm / Comments are Disabled

The celebration continues with irresistible deals and goodies at the extended BMW Wheelcorp Premium Sale, which is happening this February 22-23 at Wheelcorp Premium in Setia Alam. The event, which will run from 10 am to 6 pm on both days, will offer great deals on BMW and MINI vehicles.

For BMW models, buyers can look forward to an financing rate as low as 1.38% with a minimum monthly installment of RM3,438 for the 5 Series** and a complimentary one-night stay and dining voucher worth RM3,000 at St. Regis Hotel*.

Additionally, there’s also free BMW 1-Year Comprehensive Motor Insurance* and free BMW 1-year Ultimate Protection Programme* on top of a high trade-in value for your car*, and the complimentary goodies don’t end there, with a window tinting and car coating package worth RM4,888* also being included.

Meanwhile, MINI buyers can expect plenty of attractive deals and rebates. Highlights include an interest rate as low as 2.18%*, high trade-in value for your car*, a complimentary one-night stay and dining voucher worth RM3,000 at St. Regis Hotel* as well as complimentary window tinting and car coating worth RM4,888*. Be it with a BMW or MINI model, buyers will enjoy up to RM8,000 in rebates.

So, mark those dates on the calendar, and visit the BMW Wheelcorp Premium Sale to find your dream BMW or MINI ride. Find out more by visiting BMW Wheelcorp Premium’s Facebook page or call 012 399 8652 to speak to a representative.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**For the interest rate on other BMW models, contact Wheelcorp Premium for more info.