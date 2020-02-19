In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 February 2020 1:45 pm / Comments are Disabled

Motorcyclists, are you looking for a new ride? Importer and distributor of Triumph motorcycles in Malaysia, Fast Bikes has the Triumph WOW! 1.0 promotion ongoing, where rebates, accessories and special hire purchase rates are on offer for those purchasing a new Triumph motorcycle.

Customers who buy 2018 or 2019 models are eligible for a hire purchase rate starting from 1.0% from now until March 31, and all available models are offered with a cash rebate. Customers who purchase from the Triumph Tiger 800 range of adventure motorcycles also stand to receive selected Triumph original accessories.

Meanwhile, customers who are looking to purchase the Scrambler 1200 XC will not only receive a cash rebate, but also a Zard de-cat exhaust header system that offers enhanced engine outputs, a sportier exhaust note as well as reduced heat from the exhaust system.

For customers who must have the latest and greatest, good news for you too – Fast Bikes also has the 2020 Early Bird promotion, where the first 20 customers to book a 2020 model-year Street Triple 765 RS from now until March 15, or Tiger 900 range between now and March 31 will receive a complimentary service and maintenance package* for two years or 20,000 km of mileage, whichever comes first.

But wait – there’s more! No replacement for displacement, you say? Great news; the all-new Rocket III is incoming, and the first 10 customers to book any model from the 2020 Rocket III range between now and March 31 also get a complimentary service and maintenance package for one year or 10,000 km of mileage, whichever comes first, as well as RM1,000 in store credit.

To find out more about the Triumph Motorcycles WOW! 1.0 promotion, visit your nearest Triumph Motorcycles authorised dealership, or click here. Are you in for the ride?

Terms and conditions apply.