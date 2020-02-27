Aston Martin telah pun memperkenalkan model DB11 V8 Shadow Edition, yang ditawarkan dengan unit terhad di peringkat global iaitu sebanyak 300 unit sahaja yang dikeluarkan bagi kedua-dua bentuk badan coupe dan Volante (convertible).
Penjana kuasanya masih dari DB11 V8, iaitu enjin dari sumber Mercedes-AMG M177 4.0 liter biturbo V8 yang mampu menghasilkan output sehingga 510 PS dan tork 675 Nm, dengan pacuannya disalurkan ke gandar belakang menerusi transmisi automtik ZF lapan-kelajuan. Walau pun kuasa dan tork yang dihasilkan lebih kurang berbanding dengan unit 5.2 liter buiturbo V12 juga yang ditawarkan dalam barisan DB11, namun versi V8 coupe ini lebih ringan sebanyak 115 kg.
Angka prestasi masih sama seperti model standard DB11 V8 iaitu pecutan 0-100 km/j hanya mengambil masa empat saat dan kelajuan maksimum sehingga 301 km/j.
Versi terhad Shadow Edition, ciri lain selain dari DB11 V8 standard adalah melibatkan perubahan estetika. Untuk bahagian luaran, bonetnya kini dihiasi warna hitam berkilat baharu, selain menampilkan roda aloi 20-inci dengan kemasan yang sama. Model ini juga menerima wing krom dan lencana “Shadow Edition” yang diletakkan pada ambang pintu.
Di dalamnya, ia menampilkan ciri termasuk roda stereng sport dengan kemasan Pure Black Alcantara dan kulit Obsidian Black. Selain itu, pembeli juga boleh menentukan sendiri warna pilihan untuk kereta masing-masing, dan ini termasuklah pemilihan warna untuk kaliper brek yang boleh disuaipadan dengan warna jahitan kontras dalaman.
Bagi harga DB11 V8 edisi terhad ini bermula £162,095 (RM880,567) di United Kingdom dan DB11 V8 Shadow Edition – dalam kedua-dua bentuk Coupe dan Volante – telah pun mula dibuka tempahannya untuk pasaran seluruh negara.
