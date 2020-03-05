In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 March 2020 5:08 pm / Comments are Disabled

Joy can come in many forms, and if you love motoring, you’ll likely find it in a premium automobile. Wheelcorp Premium aims to help you drive that feeling home this weekend with a promotion at their Setia Alam location from March 7 to 8, 2020, where you’ll find the prospects of owning a BMW or MINI that much more tantalising.

Looking for a BMW? You’ll stand to enjoy interest rates from as low as 0.33%, and customers who purchase during this this weekend’s event will receive a BMW one-year comprehensive motor insurance package and a BMW one-year Ultimate Protection programme, fully free of charge. Better yet, you’ll also get to run your car on one year’s worth of petrol, free!

There are also irresistible deals to be had for buyers of BMWs at this promotion, and to top it off, customers will receive a complimentary one-night stay at the St Regis Suite and dining at the St Regis Hotel.

Looking for the exhilaration of a MINI instead? Customers will be just as richly rewarded, where interest rates start from as low as 2.18%, and attractive deals and cash rebates are also on offer for buyers shopping from the iconic British marque. Additionally and just like for BMW customers at this event, buyers who purchase a MINI during this time will also get one year’s worth of petrol, on the house! Handy, isn’t it?

There’s more. Signing up for a new MINI also scores the customer a complimentary one-night stay at the St Regis Suite and dining at the St Regis Hotel.

To see the premium automobiles on offer, head over to Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam this weekend between 10am and 6pm and see the cars in the metal. There will be refreshments provided, so you, your friends and family can browse and explore to your hearts’ content; you could well head home with a new BMW or MINI.

Interested? To find out more about this promotion, head to the Wheelcorp Premium Facebook page, here, or call 012 399 8652 to speak to a representative.