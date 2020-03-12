In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 12 March 2020 11:50 am / Comments are Disabled

If there’s one good reason to be out and about this weekend, it’s to pay Sime Darby Swedish Auto a visit. Why, you ask? Well, just the fact that it’s offering an exclusive deal for existing Volvo owners, plus visitors will get a chance to tour Volvo’s largest 3S centre in Malaysia.

Now, from March 14 to 15, Swedish Auto will be giving a complimentary 34-point health check for Volvo owners, a process which includes the use of Volvo’s state-of-the-art computer diagnostics system. There will even be Polestar enhancements up for grabs, albeit for selected models only. What’s more, a free car wash will be thrown in, all of which are worth a combined RM588*.

For those who have been thinking about buying their favourite Volvo plug-in hybrid car, you can look forward to enjoy up to eight years warranty coverage for the battery. To sweeten the deal further, Sime Darby Swedish Auto will be offering visitors a complimentary Baskin Robbins ice cream as icing on the cake – a perfect panacea to combat the scorching heat.

So, if this has piqued your interest, be sure to head over to the Sime Darby Swedish Auto Showroom in Ara Damansara, located right in Sime Darby Motors City. For more info, you may visit the company’s website, here. Alternatively, you can also check out its Facebook page, here.