In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 17 March 2020 2:37 pm / Comments are Disabled

Be rewarded with much more than you expect thanks to Peugeot Malaysia’s March More Savings promotion on the Peugeot 3008 Plus and 5008 Plus. From now until March 31, 2020, enjoy attractive savings of up to RM10,000 on the French SUVs which are both beautifully designed and well equipped.

For this month only, you can save up to RM 10,000 when you purchase a brand new Peugeot 3008 or 5008 SUV Plus! To sweeten the experience further, both SUVs come with a five-year/120,000-km warranty as well as a three years free service for peace of mind ownership.

The Peugeot SUV range offers an enjoyable European driving experience thanks to the immersive i-Cockpit, which consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both also feature innovations such as lane keeping assist with steering correction, driver attention alert, speed limit information system and a blind spot monitor.

So, if you’re looking for some French flair in your SUV, register your interest here and take advantage of the March More Savings promotion by visiting your nearest Peugeot showroom.