In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 May 2020 3:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

Adjusting life to the “new normal” can be an intimidating process. But for those who are easing into it, things may not be as dire as it initially seems. To help customers go through this phase, Euromobil has taken every precautionary measure to ensure a Covid-19-free environment in all its branches.

First and foremost, all Euromobil employees are required to go through mandatory health checks, and the facilities will be equipped with hand sanitisers. A contactless payment system has been implemented as well, thus minimising physical contact between staffs and customers.

The aftersales department has also implemented a drop-off service, and each car will be thoroughly sanitised before servicing. Of course, every inch of the showroom and service centre will be regularly sanitised as well.

Showroom operations in the Klang Valley are now up and running, but it’s strictly by appointments only. The same goes for the Johor Bahru aftersales division, so be sure to book your slot as early as you can.

Finally, for those who are itching to buy a new car, Euromobil is having a special promotion for all MY2019 models. If that piqued your interest, you may click here to register.