In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 June 2020 11:48 am / Comments are Disabled

BMW Motorrad motorcycles have been known for innovations that lead to their unique designs and styling, such as distinct suspension and engine layouts, the latter best exemplified in the German marque by its horizontally-opposed cylinder or boxer engines.

In the cruiser motorcycle segment that prizes heritage, BMW Motorrad makes a statement with the R 18, a low-slung cruiser in the bobber mould with the largest engine capacity in the German motorcycle manufacturer’s current line-up, here boasting 1,802 cc of displacement.

The R 18’s boxer-twin engine delivers 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 152 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. Handily, 150 Nm of torque is available from 2,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, underscoring the cruiser nature of the R 18. Its driveline, with its exposed drive shaft, draws inspiration from the BMW R 5 of 1936, which employed innovations of the time such as the telescopic fork, here paired with the hidden rear monoshock for that bobbed-tail look.

Heritage-driven styling meets technological advancement as the R 18 keeps up to date with modern electronics such as optional Hill Start Assist, Automatic Stability Control and engine drag torque control, the latter reducing rear wheel hop when downshifting and helping provide greater stability as a result. LED lighting features throughout the R 18, which can be specified with adaptive cornering lights.

Malaysia will receive the arrival of the R 18 with the First Edition, which comes with a classic black finish featuring white pinstripes, chrome accents, a seat badge and a ‘First Edition’ chrome clasp on the side covers. All these can be yours in a classically-packaged for a recommended retail price of RM156,500.

Arriving in October 2020 with just 18 units allocated for the Malaysian market this year, you’ll need to be in quick and secure your booking of the R 18 online, and find out more about the made-in-Berlin cruiser, here. Alternatively to browse the wider BMW Motorrad range of motorcycles, click here.