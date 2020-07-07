In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 July 2020 4:03 pm / Comments are Disabled

As BFGoodrich celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, the American tyre manufacturer can certainly be proud of its heritage in tyre development and its many contributions to the industry. Founded in 1870 as a manufacturer of rubberised hoses, the company first rose to automotive prominence in the early 1900s after it provided the tyres for the first car to cross the North American continent from east to west.

The brand eventually became a major player in the tyre industry, and produced many innovation firsts in the last century. It developed the first tubeless tyre for the US market in 1947, and in 1965 was the first company to produce radial tyres in its domestic market. In 1976, it introduced the world’s first all-terrain tyre, a segment in which it is at the forefront today.

Its reputation has also been cemented by its racing achievements, the company enjoying comprehensive success in rally-raid events such as the Dakar Rally and the Baja 1000 as well as in the World Rally Championship, when BFGoodrich tyres helped Sebastian Loeb secure the WRC driver’s title five times in a row from 2006-2010.

In more recent times, the BFGoodrich name has become more familiar within the off-road community globally. Easily identified by its unique tread designs and distinct raised white letters on the sidewall of its tyres, the brand’s products have become synonymous with extreme toughness and capability.

The performance and durability of its legendary All-Terrain T/A and Mud Terrain T/A tyres under all conditions have ensured that the brand has gained a strong, loyal following among the off-roading enthusiast crowd.

In its current All-Terrain T/A KO2 and Mud Terrain T/A KM3, the company has tyres that have exceptional toughness, endurance and traction to handle whatever off-road challenges that are presented to them. Aimed at the recreational off-road consumer looking for reliability and mechanical superiority in their equipment, these BFGoodrich offerings provide the perfect platform for off-roaders to take on the toughest challenges, be it for work or play.

The company also has road tyres for SUVs and passenger cars, and they come in the form of the Advantage T/A SUV and Advantage T/A Drive. Both tyres offer smooth handling and responsive performance as well as great braking performance in dry and wet conditions. The Advantage T/A SUV is available in sizes from 15-inches to 18-inches, while the Advantage T/A Drive is offered in sizes ranging from 13-inches to 18-inches.

BFGoodrich tyre range