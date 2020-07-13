In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 13 July 2020 12:52 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’ve had your heart set on an Audi, Euromobil’s private sale event is something you won’t want to miss. Happening this weekend from July 17-19, 2020, you’ll be able to enjoy the best deals on Audi models, both new and from the Audi Approved Plus selection.

At the event, enjoy savings of up to RM70,000 on selected Audi models thanks to exclusive tax holiday offers from Euromobil, or save as much as RM189,900 should you opt for one of the many models available from Audi’s pre-owned programme. To sweeten the deal further, Euromobil is offering attractive interest rates as low as 0% by its official banking partner.

The private sale event is by invite only, so if you want an exclusive invite to get acquainted with your favourite Audi model before securing one for yourself, reserve your slot by registering your interest here.