16 July 2020

How does booking a Volvo this month net one more power and response? That’s actually possible because Volvo Car Malaysia is now having a promo where those who book a new Volvo online are entitled to receive a complimentary Polestar Optimization package worth RM5,250.

Bookings can be done online at Volvo’s website. All you have to do is to fill in the form and your car will be ready in no time. Volvo reps will get in touch with you to guide you through the next steps. The campaign is from now till July 31, and customers are to take delivery of the booked unit by August 31, 2020.

The Polestar Optimization package improves the powertrain in five areas, including throttle response, off-throttle response, gearshift speed, gearshift precision and gear hold, and engine performance. The latter sees an increase in output (more horsepower and torque) in the Drive-E engines found in Volvo’s T5 and T8 models.

The complimentary Polestar Optimization package will be in addition to any current promotions. Subject to stock availability, and terms and conditions apply. Click here to find out more.