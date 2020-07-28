In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 July 2020 12:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

When it comes to car seats, nobody has the brand recognition that Recaro has. For over 110 years, the company has strived to support its users and transport them safely, with its range of comfortable and supportive seats offering ingenious design, safety and quality.

Recaro prides itself as being an innovation leader in the premium and upper mid-range segments, offering iconic, award-winning products with best-in-class performance. Child seats are a particularly important segment as many within Recaro are parents, who would do everything in their power to ensure the safety of their children.

As such, Recaro Kids is the perfect fit for your family, with a range of child car seats that provide excellent safety, quality, ergonomics, and functionality – and they have unique designs to boot. These seats are suitable for children ranging from newborns up to those 12 years of age, as it’s crucial to protect and support not only infants but also larger children.

Infants and toddlers will be able to fit into a regular child seat, but for larger children still too small to use a standard car seat belt, a booster seat will be ideal. While some parents believe that their children do not need a child car seat after a certain point, experts advise that children should not be allowed to sit in a car without a booster seat until they are at least 145 cm.1

The government has also ruled that children are required to be strapped into a child seat until they reach a height of 135 cm. This reduces the risk of severe abdominal, head and spinal injuries in the event of a crash.

So it’s important to invest in a good booster seat, and owning a Recaro Kids seat is now even more attractive. Exclusive deals for the booster seat range include the Young Sport Hero (suitable for children aged nine months to 12 years old) at RM1,099 and Monza Nova Evo Seatfix (for children aged three to 12 years old) at RM799.

They have also received numerous awards – the Young Sport Hero won gold awards from Loved By Parents and Prima Baby and Pregnancy in 2016 and a silver award in the Best Baby and Toddler Gear Awards 2017, while the Monza Nova Evo Seatfix won a silver award from Made for Mums in 2018.

Recaro Kids products are available at Chicco outlets in Mid Valley Megamall, One Utama and Sunway Velocity in the Klang Valley; Gurney Plaza and Queensbay Mall in Penang; Bintang Mall and Vivacity Megamall in Sarawak; and Imago Mall and Suria Sabah Mall in Sabah. For more information, visit the official Recaro Kids Malaysia website.

1 According to Safe Kids Worldwide