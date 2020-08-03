In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 August 2020 5:02 pm / Comments are Disabled

As part of the upcoming Merdeka celebrations, Volvo Car Malaysia will be offering attractive discounts for some of its merchandises. These offers are valid throughout the month of August, and customers can enjoy the same discounted price across all authorised Volvo dealerships in Malaysia.

They say children are God’s expression of hope, but in this day and age, most of them are glued to the various smart devices that are strewn around the house. With the Volvo S90 Electric Ride-On Car, there’s hardly a better way to persuade them to play outdoors, and these cost just RM1,957 (from RM2,302!). Like the real S90, there’s a choice of red, blue or grey colours to match your own.

Enthusiasts of the Volvo brand can also look forward to purchasing gold or silver cufflinks, as well as a 40 mm Reimagined Watch in black or beige. The price for both is RM1,957, but these can be had separately at RM651 for the cufflinks and RM1,306 for the 40 mm wrist watch.

Click to enlarge

The ladies are not being left out as well. In fact, the same 40 mm Reimagined Watches can be had in a more elegant 36 mm case, and comes complete with the same design and matching colours.

Either one pairs well with the Nividas Sunglasses, which is available in three styles – Hong Kong, Paris, or Vienna. Again, the bundled price is RM1,957 for a pair of watch and sunglasses, and if you haven’t guessed by now, the prices are a direct nod to the Malaysian year of independence.

So, if you’ve been eyeing these accessories, there’s no better time to spring for them. You may click here for more details.