In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 August 2020 11:28 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re shopping for an Audi Q3 or A5 Sportback, here’s some great news. Euromobil is offering interest rates as low as 0% for both models, which translates to significant savings on monthly instalments. The promotion, which has been brought back by popular demand, is valid for the month of August.

If the deals sound hot, that’s because they are. There’s no shortage of presence where the Audi A5 is concerned. The four-door coupe is a sleek, stylish machine, with plenty of sharp lines giving the car unquestioned athleticism, even at standstill.

It’s not just looks with this one, because the 252 hp and 370 Nm 2.0 litre TFSI engine under the bonnet offers the car plenty of push. Together with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the A5 Sportback accomplishes the century sprint in six seconds flat on the way to a 250 km/h top speed.

As for the Audi Q3, the second-gen SUV has oodles of flair, evident from the sharp exterior styling – which borrows design cues from the likes of the Q8 – to the high level of specification in features and interior equipment, in which an 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and MMI navigation plus come as standard.

Underneath that snazzy skin is a 1.4 litre TFSI engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm, which drives the front wheels via a six-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. It’s good enough to give the Q3 a 0-100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds and a 207 km/h top speed.

