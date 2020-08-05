In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 August 2020 10:57 am / Comments are Disabled

As communities and industries are working towards recovery in light of the goings-on worldwide, positivity is in order. To that end, new car buyers can look forward to real joy with the latest promotions from BMW Malaysia, with attractive cash rebates and low interest rates on offer – you might even get 0% financing for up to five years, depending on the model of your choice.

First, the iconic 3 Series. The latest G20-generation 330i M Sport is on offer with cash rebates from RM5,000, and financing is available at rates starting from 1.88%, and monthly instalments as low as RM3,028 are possible.

Meanwhile, great news if you’re plumping for a 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid, as the G30 530e M Sport is now offered with cash rebates from RM20,000, monthly instalments from RM3,238, a complimentary BMW i AC fast-charging cable and BMW ChargeNow card, and a 6+2 extended warranty for the PHEV battery. What’s more, each purchase of the 530e M Sport online or at a dealership puts you in the running to win a BMW i8 Coupé!

Alternatively, if a full-sized sedan is more your style for electrified motoring, the G12 BMW 740Le xDrive is being offered with cash rebates from RM10,000, financing from 1.88%, monthly instalments from RM6,008, complimentary one-year BMW Motor Insurance, complimentary BMW i Wallbox Plus with BMW i AC fast-charging cable and BMW ChargeNow card, as well as a 6+2 extended warranty for the PHEV battery. You also stand a chance to win a BMW i8 Coupé when you buy your 740Le xDrive from the dealership.

There’s more. Go for an F48 X1 sDrive20i and you’ll be eligible for cash rebates from RM20,000, financing from 1.88%, or monthly instalments from as low as RM2,368. If you choose the G01 X3 xDrive30i Luxury instead, you get even larger cash rebates from RM30,000, a similarly low 1.88% rate of financing or monthly instalments from RM3,168. If you like space and uniqueness in equal measure, the G32 630i GT is available with even more generous cash rebates, up to RM33,000.

To find out more about the promotions that are ongoing at BMW Malaysia for the third quarter of this year, click here. You may also do your BMW shopping online and make bookings for your new cars by clicking here. For present and prospective owners of BMW plug-in hybrid vehicles, you can find out more about the extended warranty coverage for your vehicles’ drive batteries, here.