10 August 2020

Those looking for good deals on a good car would do well to check this out – Audi’s biggest authorised dealer Euromobil is selling units of the Audi A4 from RM24X,XXX. These B9 A4 quattros, sold under the Audi Approved Plus arm, are management cars used by top company executives.

The A4 management cars that are going on sale are in 2.0 TFSI quattro spec. The Audi A4 2.0 TFSI quattro is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 252 hp and 370 Nm – the most powerful of the B9s sold officially here. Power goes to all corners via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox, and 0-100 km/h is done in a hot hatch-beating 5.8 seconds.

As with all Audi Approved Plus cars, these CBU imported Audi A4s have undergone thorough maintenance to ensure that they’re in tip-top condition. For further peace of mind, Audi Approved Plus cars come with a warranty from the date of registration of the vehicle, and 24-hour roadside assistance.

To view the pre-owned Audi A4s or to know more about Audi Approved Plus cars, call 03-76887688 (Glenmarie), 03-77223100 (Damansara) or 07-2344830 (Johor Bahru). You can also RSVP here.