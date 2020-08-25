In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 25 August 2020 12:50 pm / Comments are Disabled

Do you feel like the coronavirus has taken away some of the pleasures of showroom hopping, now that your own safety and well-being is on the line? Well, time to relive those euphoria with the brand new, purpose-built Audi Online Showroom.

The Audi Online Showroom is an intuitive one-stop online space for fans of the brand and customers to shop for their next dream Audi. To make things even more exciting, the Audi Online Showroom even features four brand new Audi RS models, signalling the official arrival of the exciting RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Sportback, RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback in Malaysia for the first time.

At the Audi Online Showroom, you can select your preferred showroom and personalise the Audi model of your choice, and this flexibility also extends to the first ever Audi Q3 Sportback. As the first compact crossover coupé, the Q3 Sportback is a strikingly ravishing car, combining a distinctly expressive design with the convenience of daily usability.

What makes the Q3 Sportback different from the regular Q3 is the fact that it’s available exclusively with the more powerful 180 hp/320 Nm 2.0 TFSI engine that’s matched with Audi’s famous quattro all-wheel drive system. In further enhancing the driving experience, the Q3 Sportback also comes with Audi drive select and progressive steering.

Other noteworthy styling points include the matte titanium 19-inch Audi Sport cast aluminium wheels in five-twin arm design, full LED headlights and tail lights with dynamic turn indicators, and black appearance package. Suitably sporty, this.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted with Audi’s latest and most advanced cockpit, featuring the revered, fully digital Audi virtual cockpit that’s paired with the newest Audi MMI system. This includes Audi smartphone interface, which ensures seamless interoperability between any iOS or Android devices via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

If this has piqued your interest, you’ll be glad to know that the Audi Q3 Sportback is now available throughout all Audi dealerships across the country, as well as the Audi Online Showroom. As a bonus, if you buy a car from now until September 20, 2020, you’ll get to enjoy unbeatable discounts on any model of your choice. So, what are you waiting for? Click here to get started!