1 September 2020

In the world of premium cars, there’s nothing quite like an Audi. An embodiment of Vorsprung durch Technik, every model is meticulously designed and developed to provide you with an enjoyable time behind the wheel, and become a sight to behold when you’re not.

A purchase made with the heart, Euromobil wants to further enrich your first steps into Audi ownership with its “We Pay, You Drive” campaign. Featuring irresistible deals on selected Audi models, the campaign is currently happening at all Euromobil showrooms in Malaysia.

Through the campaign, Euromobil is offering up to one year’s worth of free instalments* when you purchase a 2019 Audi A3, A5 Sportback, Q3 as well as the 2020 Q5. Essentially, you get to enjoy the very best of Vorsprung durch Technik without having to pay anything monthly for up to a whole year!*

For sedan fans, the A3 impresses with its compact proportions and distinctive Audi styling, which are backed by a capable 1.4 litre TFSI engine. If you want something larger and equally, if not more stylish, the A5 Sportback delivers. With a coupe-like profile, the larger four-door model’s svelte roofline and wavy shoulder line makes it a standout on the road, while the 2.0 litre TFSI provides the shove to go with the looks.

Those who prefer SUVs can opt for the Q3 with a 1.4 litre TFSI, or the larger Q5 that is powered by a 2.0 litre TFSI quattro. Like its sedan siblings, both models are equipped with plenty of technology, including the Audi virtual cockpit digital instrument display and MMI infotainment system.

So, if you’ve had your heart set on an Audi model, Euromobil’s “We Pay, You Drive” campaign is something you don’t want to miss out on. However, you’ll want to act fast, as this exclusive deal will only be offered for a limited time only.

With four exciting candidates to choose from, the only thing you need to do is decide which one suits you best, so why not book a test drive with Euromobil by registering your interest here.

