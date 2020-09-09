In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 September 2020 5:57 pm / Comments are Disabled

It’s Malaysia Day soon, and our country has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 57 years. Similarly, you would surely have grown in stature and risen in status over the years, and there is no better way to celebrate that development than with a new BMW or MINI. And there is no better place to get one than at Wheelcorp Premium, which is offering even bigger deals this weekend that you cannot miss!

Enjoy interest rates from as low as 0% per annum* which, together with the attractive prices due to the sales tax exemptions*, make BMW or MINI ownership more affordable than ever. You will also be able to test-drive the new MINI Electric and experience the exhilarating zero-emissions performance for yourself.

Additionally, you will also receive a complimentary BMW Advanced Car Eye 2.0 camera with the purchase of any new BMW* and a MINI Advanced Car Eye 2.0 camera with any new MINI*. And that is not all – whether you buy a new BMW or a new MINI, you will receive a complimentary two-day, one-night stay at the luxurious The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Ipoh*, so you can travel in your new purchase to your heart’s content.

Every new BMW comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five years of free scheduled service, while MINIs get a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. Additionally, BMW and MINI fully-electric and plug-in hybrid models also get an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty for complete peace of mind.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam this weekend, September 11 to 13 from 10 am to 6 pm, and take advantage of these amazing deals! For more information, visit the official Wheelcorp Premium Facebook page; you can also contact a Premium Sales Advisor on WhatsApp to learn more.

*Terms and conditions apply