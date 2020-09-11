In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 11 September 2020 9:20 am / Comments are Disabled

Few things in life can rival the feeling of buying your dream car. If that dream car is an Audi, then Euromobil has just the treat for you. In conjunction with the upcoming Malaysia Day, Euromobil will be organising its own one-day-only Mini Private Sale, so you can view your dream Audi car up close and in the safest of environments.

The Mini Private Sale will take place on September 16, 2020, at the Audi Centre Glenmarie and Audi Damansara, from 10 am to 5 pm. At the event, you’ll get to enjoy great deals on your desired car, starting from the Audi Q2, Q3, and Q8 SUVs, to the Audi A3 and A4 sedans, as well as the stylish A5 Sportback.

The event is by invitation only, so please select the right showroom and time slot, here. Alternatively, you may also call Audi Centre Glenmarie at 03-76887688 or Audi Damansara at 03-77223100. So, what are you waiting for?