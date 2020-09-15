In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 September 2020 9:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

Take part in paultan.org’s RON 97 Mystery Fuel Test event and enjoy free fuel and an exclusive not-for-sale paultan.org DRIVEN apparel!

paultan.org’s RON97 Mystery Fuel Test is back again, and you will be able to enjoy free fuel and get an exclusive paultan.org DRIVEN t-shirt, which is not for sale. This time, the focus will be on a RON 97 fuel, hence we are specifically looking for car owners who use RON 97 fuel in their cars. We are looking for car owners of any of the following seven specific car models to participate:

1. 2018-2020 W205 Mercedes-Benz C 200

2. 2016-2019 B8 Volkswagen Passat 1.8 TSI

3. 2019-2020 G20 BMW 330i

4. 2016-2020 FC Honda Civic 1.5 Turbo

5. 2019-2020 BP Mazda3 2.0 SkyActiv (sedan or hatchback allowed)

6. 2017-2020 KF Mazda CX-5 2.5 SkyActiv-G 2WD (not 4WD)

7. 2018-2019 Proton X70 1.8TGDi 2WD (CBU)

All you need to do is simply come over to our refuelling point in MAEPS, Serdang, get your car refuelled and off you go :) You can head back and simply go about your normal daily activities and come back every two or three days to refuel again, for a total of seven times within three weeks. Each time you refuel, you will be spending anytime between an hour or two. There will not be any convoy drives.

All fuel costs will be covered by us during this three-week period, and we will also throw in another RM300 fuel card for free! There will also be F&B at the first refuelling session.

You will be required to attend all the seven refuelling sessions at MAEPS, Serdang as per below:

October 3 (Saturday): One to two hours for refuelling and briefing with F&B. AM & PM options

October 7 (Wednesday): One hour for refuelling, available between 4pm till 11pm

October 10 (Saturday): One hour for refuelling, available between 10am till 5pm

October 14 (Wednesday): One hour for refuelling, available between 4pm till 11pm

October 17 (Saturday): One hour for refuelling, available between 10am till 5pm

October 21 (Wednesday): One hour for refuelling, available between 4pm till 11pm

October 24 (Saturday): One to two hours for final refueling. AM & PM options

* Participants from Klang Valley preferred.

* Sole RON 97 user preferred, with mixture of RON 95 & 97 secondary.

You will be required to share your feedback after each refuelling session via Google Forms. Yes, it’s that simple :) To take part, please fill up the form below: