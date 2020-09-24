In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 September 2020 11:10 am / Comments are Disabled

There’s no better time to buy a Ford Ranger than now, because Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford has a host of great deals lined up on the pick-up. Buy selected Ranger Raptor, WildTrak or a XLT Plus models and you’ll get a choice between two years free maintenance, which works out to four free services (or up to 40,000 km, whichever comes first), or a RM2,000 cash rebate on your purchase. Either way, you’ll end up with savings and a lower cost of ownership.

If you opt for a Ranger XLT or an XL, there’s an even larger cash rebate in store for you, with a whopping cash rebate of up to RM7,000 being offered on each of the two models. These promotions run until December, but don’t wait until it’s too late.

With such a spread, there’s bound to be a Ranger that’s perfect for you and your needs. Those looking for the ultimate premium performance pickup will find it in the Ranger Raptor, which now adds additional driver assistance equipment such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning to its already comprehensive list of kit.

Those into adventure will find the perfect companion in the rugged WildTrak, which also comes with the above-mentioned features and adds on semi-automatic parallel parking and adaptive cruise control to the list. Meanwhile, the XLT is the versatile all-rounder, more than capable of doubling up for both work and play, while the XL is built to get the job done, the perfect workhorse for a variety of business applications.

So, head on over to the nearest Ford showroom to check out the exceptional deals on the Ranger family of pickup trucks. Find out more about the campaign here.