In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 October 2020 6:50 pm / Comments are Disabled

The Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned programme has made your entry into the world of Mercedes-Benz ownership more affordable, with a wide range of pre-owned vehicles that are just as good as new. And now, purchasing one is more attractive than ever with Hap Seng Star’s October Dashing Deals!

From now until October 31, enjoy savings of up to 20%, putting your desired Mercedes-Benz within your reach. If your heart is set on an A-Class or GLA, you will also receive a free dashcam on selected units, giving you greater safety and peace of mind with each drive.

Every Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned vehicle comes with verified mileage and a full service history from authorised dealers, with any repairs made using only genuine parts. For peace of mind, all cars get a one-year extension to the remainder of the original four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, together with access to 24-hour roadside assistance.

And for greater convenience, MobilityPlus gives you a replacement vehicle whenever your car requires servicing for more than 48 hours. What’s more, you’ll also be able to take advantage of Young Star Agility financing, with lower monthly instalments and guaranteed future values that will make owning a Mercedes-Benz Certified vehicle more affordable than ever.

These are fantastic advantages, so what are you waiting for? Head on over to the Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned centres in Bandar Kinrara and Balakong until October 31, from 9am to 6pm, and pick out your dream car today! For more information, visit the official Mercedes-Benz Certified website.