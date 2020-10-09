In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 October 2020 10:30 am / Comments are Disabled

Sometimes, all it takes is for one bad aftersales experience to completely ruin your car ownership experience. As a show of confidence with its aftersales service, Sime Darby Swedish Auto is going the extra mile by offering Volvo owners unrivalled convenience when it comes to servicing their beloved cars.

How so, you ask? Well, for starters, there is no lead time or unnecessary waiting when servicing your car with Sime Darby Swedish Auto. You can just show up, get the car serviced, and drive off. It is, however, recommended that you at least give the service centre a call a day in advance, so the team can expect your arrival.

If you’re within the vicinity and just want to get a potential problem diagnosed in a pinch, Sime Darby Swedish Auto has got you covered. There is a dedicated Inspection Bay for express diagnosis, and the aftersales team comprises well-trained technicians and two hybrid specialists that are certified by Volvo Cars.

To show that it really means business, Sime Darby Swedish Auto will even extend its service centre’s operating hours for customers who choose to have their cars serviced after their busy working hours. That’s right, you can drop your keys from 5 pm, and drive home by 7.30 pm, on the same day!

Also, the company will be offering customers a free vehicle health check every Saturday (by appointment basis), and each visitor will be given a RM100 voucher, plus a complimentary car wash, for their visit. Interesting, isn’t it? You may click here for more details, or contact 03-76233200 to speak to a customer service officer. Alternatively, you can also text them via WhatsApp at 019-2471003.