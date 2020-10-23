In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 October 2020 5:30 pm / Comments are Disabled

Sime Darby Swedish Auto Ara Damansara is the largest and most advanced Volvo 3S centre in Malaysia, and the new outlet is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to offering top notch customer service. Its latest initiative is a free vehicle check worth RM500 for new and old Volvos – yes, all Volvo owners are welcome.

Visit Sime Darby Swedish Auto Ara Damansara for the free vehicle check and you’ll also receive a RM100 service voucher and 15% discount on parts. This happens every Saturday, by appointment basis.

The new 51,000 sq.ft. four-storey Volvo 3S centre also has an express service programme tailored for busy professionals – you can send your car in by 5pm in the evening and get it back by 7.30pm on weekdays. Just give Sime Darby Swedish Auto one day’s notice, so the team can expect your arrival.

It’s just a short wait, so you can kick back and relax in the Scandi-cool and stylish lounge, check out the first Volvo Virtual Reality Studio in Southeast Asia, or even sample the marque’s latest range of models.

Have a lingering issue you need checked? If you’re in the vicinity, bring your Volvo over to have the potential problem diagnosed. Sime Darby Swedish Auto Ara Damansara has a dedicated inspection bay for express diagnosis, and the after-sales team comprises of trained technicians and two hybrid specialist that are certified by Volvo Cars.

Curious? Don’t just stop there; pay Sime Darby Swedish Auto Ara Damansara at the new Sime Darby Motor City a visit to see it all for yourself. Click here for more details, or contact 03-76233200 to speak to a customer service officer. Alternatively, you can also text them via WhatsApp at 019-2471003.