10 November 2020

Owning a Mercedes-Benz is a dream come true for many, and if you’ve had your eyes set on the tristar, there’s no better time than now. Turn your dream into a reality with Agility Financing, and drive away in your new Mercedes-Benz without paying any instalments for the first two months*.

This exclusive promotion can be yours with the C 200, E 200, GLB 200 or GLC 200, but you’ll want to move quick, as it is available from now until November 30. To sweeten the deal further, you’ll also get two times Compact scheduled service*, with maintenance items covered in the package.

With innovative and flexible financing solutions that suit your requirements, Agility Financing is the easiest and most hassle-free way into Mercedes-Benz ownership. Tailored to meet the requirements of each individual with a variety of tenures available, you’ll not only pay lower monthly instalments compared to conventional hire purchase loans, but also have full control over your plan.

At the end of the tenure, you decide whether to settle the financing, extend an agreement or simply return the car. Along with the risk-free benefits of a guaranteed future value for your car, depreciation is one less thing to worry about during your ownership.

For further peace of mind, all Agility Financing plans are supported by the MobilityPlus programme, which provides a temporary replacement car so you can continue to be mobile when your Mercedes-Benz is being attended to at an authorised service centre.

With value, unrivalled benefits and surety behind the wheel, all your concerns when it comes to Mercedes-Benz ownership are covered with Agility Financing. If you would like to know more, register your interest here. Alternatively, you can contact the Mercedes-Benz customer care centre at 1-800-88-1133 or contact your nearest Mercedes-Benz Autohaus for further inquiries.

