In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 16 December 2020 12:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

Wait no more, because there’s no better time than now to get yourself a new Perodua. Why so? Because the market leader is offering cash redemption of up to RM2,200 in its December promo, and this is also the last call for the 2020 sales tax exemption by the government.

The Aruz SUV is being offered with cash redemption of RM2,200 for the Aruz X and RM2,000 for the range-topping Aruz AV. As the seven-seater is a Malaysian-made car, you will also enjoy maximum SST exemption savings – before the cash rebates, the Aruz is priced at RM68,526 for the X and RM73,226 for the AV, 6% lower than the regular price.

Powered by a 1.5L Dual VVT-i engine with Eco Idle, the Aruz is a spacious seven-seat family vehicle with currently trendy SUV styling. Safety is a strong suit; besides the standard six airbags and VSC, the AV gets Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of systems which includes Pre-collision Warning, Pre-collision Braking, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control. The Aruz has a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

If you’re looking for a compact runabout, Perodua is offering cash redemption of RM500 for the popular Axia, specifically the GXtra. One of six variants, the GXtra was a new addition to the Axia range in the 2019 refresh, and is a sweet spot in the line-up.

Originally priced at RM33,940 with the 2020 sales tax exemption, it offers a fair bit of equipment over the Axia G for just RM1,455 extra. The additional kit includes powered and retractable door mirrors, rear defogger, a chrome grille, silver dashboard trim, driver’s seat height adjustment, the useful anti-snatch bag hook, two rear speakers and rear parking sensors. All those are good, but the main highlight is Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), an important safety feature.

If you have an existing car to trade-in, Perodua’s Pre-Owned Vehicles (POV) arm is having a RM300 cash redemption offer this month, available at selected Perodua showrooms. For more on the December promo and POV deals, click here.