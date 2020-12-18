In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 December 2020 4:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

Modern and brimming with technology, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA is the perfect companion for those who are looking to stand out from the rest. Featuring a stylish exterior design as well as an interior that combines style with practicality, the GLA is ready for any urban adventures that lie ahead.

Given the dynamic capabilities that the GLA offers, you deserve a financing plan that is just as well-rounded, ensuring that your journey into Mercedes-Benz ownership is both convenient, reasonably priced and hassle-free. Enter EaseProtect Financing, which delivers on all of the above, and is tailored for individuals who seek performance, value, unrivalled benefits and peace of mind while behind the wheel.

With instalment plans starting from just RM2,488 per month* for the GLA 200, and RM2,888 per month* for the GLA 250, EaseProtect Financing offers flexibility with different tailor-made packages. All you need to do is pick the one that meets your requirements, and Mercedes-Benz Financial will handle the rest.

The EaseProtect Financing programme includes all the benefits that come with Agility Financing, including affordable monthly instalments, flexible end of agreement options and a guaranteed future value for your vehicle. However, it goes one step further by providing another layer of security and protection by packaging comprehensive Mercedes-Benz Protection motor insurance** along with a tyres and rims replacement service within the first year of ownership.

Going with EaseProtect Financing also nets you the StarProtect Plus plan, which provides coverage in the event your Mercedes-Benz requires repairs due to unforeseen circumstances. The plan includes immediate policy issuance and fast claim approvals, with all claims up to RM30,000 being approved online for immediate repairs.

To further put your mind at ease when faced with undesired incidents, StarProtect Plus also comes with waiver of excess/betterment fees, cashless replacement for damaged windscreen claims, complimentary towing services, and the use of genuine replacement parts to ensure your car is as good as new.

The EaseProtect Financing plan also exceeds Agility Financing as it is supported by the MobilityPlus programme, allowing you to remain mobile when your Mercedes-Benz is being attended to at an authorised service centre*.

With all these benefits, EaseProtect Financing is the ideal match for your new Mercedes-Benz model. There’s more good news too, as for a limited time, all EaseProtect Financing and Agility Financing contracts will enjoy a two-month payment holiday, with this deal being valid from now until December 31, 2020.

If you’re interested in the financing plan that puts you first, register your interest here. Alternatively, you can contact the Mercedes-Benz customer care line at 1-800-88-1133 or speak to an executive at your nearest Mercedes-Benz Autohaus for further inquiries.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**The Mercedes-Benz Protection programme consists of insurance and takaful products underwritten by a notable panel of licensed general insurers/takaful operators, including Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia), AmGeneral Insurance, MSIG Insurance (Malaysia), Zurich General Insurance Malaysia and Zurich General Takaful Malaysia.