In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 20 January 2021 4:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

When it comes to fastback cars, few can really match the presence and appeal of the Audi A5 Sportback. The latest 2021 model arrives in Malaysia with a host of aesthetic, mechanical and technological upgrades, making it a whole lot more attractive than before.

On the design front, the new A5 Sportback is more sporty looking thanks to the brand new Matrix LED headlights design with LED daytime running lights. This high-tech lighting system is standard for all A5 Sportback variants in Malaysia. The signature Singleframe grille has also been made slimmer which, together with the sculpted profile, make the four-door coupe look all the more athletic.

At the back you’ll find a pair of redesigned LED tail lights with sequential LED turn indicators – fancy stuff! There is also a black diffuser-like insert at the back to go with the integrated trapezoidal exhaust outlets. Completing the sleek exterior design are 18- and 19-inch wheels, the latter looking decidedly ravishing on the quattro variant.

Inside, the well-built cabin features a new steering wheel design, behind which rests the fully digital, 12.3-inch high-resolution Audi virtual cockpit. A separate 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display rests proudly on the dashboard, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities, as well as voice commands and myAudi app support.

This is enabled via Audi’s third-generation modular infotainment platform (MIB 3 is driven by a faster central processor unit), making the A5 Sportback the first ever Audi model in Malaysia to be equipped with the advanced MMI navigation plus system.

At the heart of it all is Audi’s famed EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder. The base front-wheel drive model gets 190 PS from 4,200 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,200 rpm, enough for a zero to 100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 241 km/h.

On the quattro model, output figures are raised to 249 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 370 Nm between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm. It’s also much quicker, doing the century sprint in just 6.0 seconds flat. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

As standard, both variants get a fast-shifting seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, with assistance from the new 12-volt mild-hybrid system. With this, the new A5 Sportback can coast with the engine switched off between 55 and 160 km/h, which sees fuel consumption improve by up to 0.3 litres per 100 km in the real world.

Interested in getting yourselves one of the best looking four-door coupes on the market? Well, prices for the Audi A5 Sportback starts from RM350,900, and is available for viewing and test drive at all Audi showrooms nationwide. For those who want to know everything about the car from the comfort of your own home, you may also check out the A5 at the new Audi Online Showroom, here.