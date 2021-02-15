In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 February 2021 10:10 am / Comments are Disabled

With its impressive technologies, effortless turbocharged torque and advanced safety features, the all-new Nissan Almera Turbo is one of the standout models in its segment. Now, this irresistible offering is even more tempting with financing packages that make owning the sedan more affordable than ever.

You can now finance the Nissan Almera with a new Flexi Financing Plan that offers even lower monthly instalments starting from only RM540 per month*. Nissan is also easing the purchasing process for fresh graduates with Murabahah Vehicle Term Financing-i (MVTF-I), providing buyers with 100% loan financing on top of a variety of attractive benefits.

Through MVTF-I, you can enjoy peace of mind with insurance that covers your personal financial obligation in the unfortunate event of death or disability, thanks to the Takaful Auto Credit Plan (TACP). You will also pay a lower monthly profit charge if you decide to shorten your loan tenure by increasing your monthly instalments. With this, you now have a genuine alternative to conventional hire purchase AITAB financing, with competitive profit charges.

These advantages complement the already compelling ownership experience of the Nissan Almera. Its sleek styling turns heads like nothing else in the segment, with the signature V-motion front grille, boomerang-shaped headlights, low-slung floating roof and signature LED taillights. Inside, the “Gliding Wing” instrument panel enhances the feeling of spaciousness, while the Zero Gravity inspired seats offer unrivalled comfort.

Also, the dual-tone interior and the double-stitched instrument panel provide a premium touch to the entire cabin. Connectivity has taken a step forward with features such as a full-colour seven-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display (ADAD) and an eight-inch NissanConnect infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay.

Whether you’re stuck in city traffic or out on the open road, the Nissan Almera impresses with its all-new 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, delivering 100 PS and an impressive 152 Nm of torque. This effortless performance does not come at the expense of fuel economy, with the next-generation Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic helping to achieve a combined fuel consumption figure of 18.2 km per litre.

Safety is paramount, and the Nissan Almera leads the class with its Nissan Intelligent Mobility and Safety Shield 360 technologies. All models come with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (IFCW) and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (IFEB) that help mitigate or avoid accidents entirely, while Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) systems are also available.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to your nearest authorised Nissan dealership and test drive the all-new Nissan Almera Turbo today! For more information, visit the official Nissan Malaysia website.

*Based on a 90% loan on the selling price with sales tax exemption and without insurance, loan tenure of nine years