In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 February 2021 1:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

A great man once said: “Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future.” Giving them the best of care and affection is a natural thing to do, and nothing will stop us parents from ensuring their safety and comfort, especially out on the open road.

If you’re looking to buy a world-class, premium and comfortable seat for your children, Recaro is the way to go. For over 110 years, Recaro has produced countless seats for motor vehicles, all of which offer top-notch safety, quality and design. The best part is, you can now shop for the best Recaro product for your children at Recaro Kids Malaysia’s first ever store in One Utama Shopping Centre.

With the opening of the store comes a new range of highly stylish products, starting with the Celona. As a German Design Award 2021 winner, the Celona is a modular, four-in-one travel stroller system with an interchangeable seat base. You can fit the Avan baby carrier, an infant carry cot (newborn to six months-old), or a height-adjustable seat with integrated harness ( suitable for children up to four years-old).

But that’s not all. The Celona offers a high seating height so the child can easily be fed or looked after all the time. Plus, it has an integrated four-wheel suspension system to absorb rough surfaces, allowing your beloved child to rest comfortably on the go. Only flying is smoother. Deploying or stowing the Celona is also incredibly effortless thanks to the one-handed folding mechanism. It’s nothing short of genius!

Next up is the Avan baby carrier. The Avan is Recaro’s state-of-the-art baby carrier that is suitable for newborn aged up to 15 months. This can easily be affixed in the car with the seat belt, but if you’re thinking long term, the Avan/Kio Isofix Base brings another level of convenience to the table. With just a single click, you can effortlessly transfer the carrier onto a Recaro Celona stroller!

The Avan is a multi-award winning baby carrier, and the roster includes Best Product of the Year 2020 by Plus X Award, as well as the Achieved for High Quality, Design, Ease of Use and Functionality award. Speaking of which, Recaro’s Kio baby car seat also won the same awards in its category, which is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment in producing high quality products.

Last but not least is the Kio. It is suitable for babies and toddlers aged from three months to four years-old. The Kio is the perfect transition from the Avan, and just like the Avan, installing the Kio is just as breezy, so long as you have the Avan/Kio Isofix Base. With the Kio, babies under 15 months must be placed in a rearward facing position for safety reasons. At 16 months of age, this can be easily rotated to face forward.

It all sounds very simple and very convenient, right? Well, if you’re interested to drop by the store, you may find them at Level 2, Lot S103, Old Wing of One Utama Shopping Centre. Alternatively, you can also check out Recaro’s latest products on its website, here, or on the Facebook and Instagram platforms.