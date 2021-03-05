In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 March 2021 6:55 pm / Comments are Disabled

With modern technologies and stylish designs, Mercedes-Benz cars are at the forefront of delivering a one-of-a-kind driving experience. Be it a sedan or an SUV, there’s a Mercedes-Benz to suit your lifestyle and an equally dynamic financing plan to match.

With AgileCare Financing, every aspect is tailor-made to ensure you are guaranteed of performance, value, unrivalled benefits and peace of mind at the wheel. Through the programme, you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Agility Financing, including affordable monthly instalments, flexible end of agreement options and a guaranteed future value for your Mercedes-Benz.

The advantages are obvious, as you’ll be able to enjoy your Mercedes-Benz without having to worry about depreciation or how to sell your car when your agreement comes to an end. At that point, you get to decide what happens next, with flexible options so you make the right choice.

Click to enlarge

However, AgileCare Financing goes beyond having your financial interests in mind, as the programme comes with another layer of assurance, adding on a compact service package for the duration of your tenure for even better peace of mind.

With the package bundled in, your vehicle is always kept at its optimum, with genuine parts used for four integrated services, all installed by qualified technical specialists. A well-maintained vehicle ensures your vehicle’s resale value is higher than the average, which is good news when it comes to value retention for your Mercedes-Benz.

That’s not all, as AgileCare Financing also comes with the MobilityPlus programme, allowing you to remain mobile when your Mercedes-Benz is being attended to at an authorised service centre*.

The AgileCare Financing plan starts from just RM2,588 for the GLA 200, RM2,788 for the GLB, RM4,088 for the GLC 300 and RM3,788 for the C 300. Sign up for any of these models and you’ll be eligible for a giveaway of a RM888 petrol card to make your journey into Mercedes-Benz ownership even more rewarding.

This special offer is valid from now until March 31, 2021, and if you want more details, you can reach out to your nearest Mercedes-Benz Autohaus. Alternatively, register your interest for AgileCare Financing and a trained representative will get in touch with you.

*Terms and conditions apply.