In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 April 2021 10:52 am / Comments are Disabled

Ramadan has just begun, which means that the Hari Raya Aidilfitri is only a month away. There’s no better way to celebrate the festivities than with your dream car – which is just as well, because Sime Darby Motors is offering exclusive deals on a wide range of premium vehicles, just for you.

Located in Ara Damansara, the newly-launched, state-of-the-art Sime Darby Motors City is the largest automotive complex in Southeast Asia. It houses six flagship centres that feature no less than ten flagship brands represented by Sime Darby Motors in Malaysia – BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Hyundai and Sime Darby Auto Selection.

To celebrate the launch of the facility, Sime Darby Motors is giving you exclusive opening specials from participating brands. Enjoy exceptional rebates, high trade-in values, and attractive ownership packages on a wide range of vehicles, including premium pre-owned vehicles by Sime Darby Auto Selection. You can also look forward to enjoy attractive offers on lifestyle merchandises from participating brands.

And that’s not all – to sweeten the deals this weekend, you’re also able to take advantage of a 100% sales tax exemption when buying a locally assembled vehicle or save up to 50% in sales tax when purchasing selected fully-imported vehicles, from now until June 30.

Interested? Click here to find out more about your favourite car brands from Sime Darby Motors. You can also contact your preferred flagship store to schedule an appointment in advance: