In Advertorial / By Mick Chan / 17 April 2021 5:05 pm / Comments are Disabled

The inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021 is steaming along here at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), which is taking place right now until 7pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021, so here’s your chance to test drive and purchase vehicles with exciting deals that are on offer from the automotive brands present at the event.

A range of vehicles on display at the Toyota stand include the Vios, Yaris, Corolla, Corolla Cross, Camry, Harrier and Hilux, along with cash rebates and free accessories on offer as well. There’s more – selected models can be financed from as low as RM493 a month, while the Corolla Cross can be financed from RM998 a month.

Here at ACE 2021, Toyota joins a roster of automotive brands that includes Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Volkswagen. While the expo caters primarily to mainstream brands, the premium segment is represented here as well with BMW, MINI and Lexus in attendance. Motorsport fans, you’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars as well as competition bikes on display.

There’s more in store for visitors at ACE 2021. The first 200 customers to confirm their bookings will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher from us here at paultan.org. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

It doesn’t end there – customers with confirmed bookings will be entered into a lucky draw and stand a chance to win prizes including ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

As the pandemic is still very much among us, we will continue to take every possible precaution to keep you safe. Visitors to ACE 2021 will be required to wear their masks at all times, and will have their temperature taken to ensure it reads below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter the venue. You will need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

All customer-facing personnel will wear face shields in addition to face masks, and all major touch points, including display and test drive vehicles, will be regularly sanitised. We will also provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

We will also impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue at any one time. We have decided to go lower than SCCC’s allowed limit of 1,700 persons under current government SOPs, which is 50% of venue capacity, in order to ensure the safety of everyone present. Visitors will be required to adhere to physical distancing guidelines once inside. Do take note of some limitations – in the interests of safety, children aged 12 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Fear not if Setia Alam is too far from where you are, or if you are unable to cross state borders, as you can still purchase at ACE 2021 online at acemalaysia.my from the comfort of your own home. Online bookings will be eligible for the same vouchers and the same lucky draw as purchases that are made on-site at the physical venue.

