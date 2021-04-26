In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 26 April 2021 6:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

The Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays are just around the corner, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a new Volvo. Right on time, too, as the new Volvo S90 Recharge T8 has just been launched in Malaysia – and there are some attractive goodies for you if you want to check it out!

This Ramadan, head on over to Volvo Ara Damansara and get an up-close-and-personal look at the S90 Recharge T8 – you’ll be able to pore over its restrained Scandinavian design, revel in the plush cabin and test out the latest technologies on board.

Want to take things further? Test drive the S90 Recharge T8 and receive an exclusive reusable Volvo tote bag, which underlines the Swedish brand’s commitment to sustainability. What’s more, you’ll be given a TWG tea set worth RM228 if you place a booking for a new Volvo.

And that’s not all. Existing owners who service their Volvo this festive season will get a free RM40 e-wallet voucher* – and they’ll receive a complimentary car health check and car wash with every visit.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to Volvo Ara Damansara and experience the new S90 Recharge T8 for yourself! Visit the official Swedish Auto website or Facebook page for more information or call 03-7623 3200 to set up your appointment.

*Terms and conditions apply