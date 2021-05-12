In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 12 May 2021 11:39 am / Comments are Disabled

Hari Raya is just around the corner now. Festive wardrobe refreshed, home spruced up for the celebrations, what’s next? Don’t forget your faithful set of wheels. Bentley Kuala Lumpur is offering festive promotions that include unique enhancement packs for the Bentayga and Continental GT, as well as limited-edition merchandise from the Bentley Collection.

While long distance travel may not be happening this year due to the pandemic, it’s still important to keep your ride in tip-top condition, and Bentley Kuala Lumpur is offering complimentary vehicle health checks and 79-point inspections for every car booked in for maintenance or repairs.

Bentley Bentayga owners have the option to further personalise their luxury SUV with the Comfort and Comfort Plus packs, while Continental GT owners can opt for the Sports and Sports Plus packs. All the enhancement packs come with a special 15% discount.

The Bentley Bentayga is already a supreme balance of power and craftsmanship, and the Comfort Pack piles on more luxurious and practical refinements, including a versatile Load Assist Tray, footrests and discreet Welcome Lamps, among other things.

Designed to optimise the boot space of the Bentayga, the Load Assist Tray is integrated into the boot runners with the ability to slide out easily for convenient access to stored items. Crafted from light, strong aluminium with a 300 kg load capacity, the tray also comes with a protective heavy-duty insert. It looks good and works just as well.

The Comfort Pack also includes mudflaps designed by the Bentley Styling Team at Crewe. Made from durable TPE and secured to the Bentayga’s body, they protect the car’s paintwork and help to maintain its exterior condition.

An increasingly popular option among owners is Welcome Lamps. Available as a set of four, the lamps are discreetly located and work independently to illuminate the ground when the doors open. Each lamp projects the iconic Bentley wings logo. The logo also appears on the Bentley Jewelled Fuel Cap. Originally designed for a customer who specified the complete personal touch, the gleaming fuel cap is a distinctive and luxurious little touch.

As for interior appointments, the footrests from the Comfort Pack are upholstered in sumptuous deep pile carpet, providing comfortable support to tired feet. Deep Pile Floor Mats also offer a luxurious alternative footwell appointment. Made from high-quality woven pile, these floor mats have an opulent, durable finish and are a stylish way to protect the footwell carpets.

Another unique item that’s part of the Comfort Pack is the Jewelled Torch sporting Bentley’s hallmark knurling on its collar and an etched ‘B’ on its lens. A stylish way to improve passenger safety and convenience outside the car, the torch is charged by the car accessory socket and stows neatly in the glovebox.

Upgrade to the Comfort Plus pack and you’ll also get Fixed Sill Steps and Carbon Fibre Door Mirror Caps. Engineered to withstand a variety of terrain, the Fixed Sill Steps offer a practical way to enter and exit the Bentayga in style. Permanently secured to the car’s side and designed to follow the bodywork’s contours, the steps are finished with black carbon fibre inserts and Bentley wings branding.

Matching the sill steps are the Carbon Fibre Door Mirror Caps. Handcrafted from a specially commissioned, lightweight, high-gloss black carbon fibre, the CF mirror caps add a sporty touch to the SUV’s exterior.

Moving on, the Sports Pack for the Continental GT complements the grand tourer with sporting and luxurious refinements. The Styling Specification is offered as part of the Sports Pack, a feature that enhances the Continental GT’s design and aerodynamics. The spec consists of a front splitter, rear diffuser, boot-lip spoiler and side sills with the Bentley wings. Each component features a unique weave pattern, mirror-matched like the internal veneer of the car.

Also included are the Sports Accelerator and Brake Pedals with tough rubber diamond-patterned studs for increased grip, and a prominent Bentley ‘B’ on the centre of the brake pedal. Welcome Lamps and a Jewelled Fuel Cap – similar to that found in the Bentayga Comfort Pack – are also part of the package.

For the ultimate sporty expression, the Sports Plus pack includes Blackline Specification, which replaces the Continental GT’s body brightwork with high-gloss black painted trim. You’ll find the black pieces on the lower trim, door handles, headlamp surrounds, rear lamp surrounds, tailpipe, number plate surrounds and side window surrounds. No chrome, all black.

Blackline Specification is matched with the Black Painted Door Mirror Cowl, which replaces body colour-matched cowls with black items on the wing mirrors.

While we can’t cross state borders this Raya, make sure your Bentley is in tip-top condition for when a road trip opportunity presents itself. Bentley Kuala Lumpur is offering a complimentary vehicle health check and 79-point inspection worth RM1,500 for every car booked in for maintenance or repairs.

On top of that, a 30% limited-time discount is also being offered on the Wheel Alignment and Balancing package. No better time than now to service your Bentley and maintain its peak performance.

That’s a long list of festive offers from Bentley Kuala Lumpur, all of which are available up till end of June 2021. For more information on the accessory packs for the Bentayga and Continental GT, as well to book an appointment for servicing, click here.

GALLERY: Bentley Continental GT Sports/Sports Plus Pack

GALLERY: Bentley Bentayga Comfort/Comfort Plus Pack