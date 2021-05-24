In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 24 May 2021 10:30 am / Comments are Disabled

If you’re planning to buy a new SUV, but don’t want to be seen driving one of the usual suspects, then the Audi Q3 is probably your best bet at standing out. There are two exciting flavours to choose from, starting with the Q3 Advanced 1.4 TFSI, as well as the stylish and powerful Q3 2.0 TFSI Sportback.

Whichever one you choose, you are bound to make an impression. So, treat yourself to either one of these state-of-the-art SUVs with Euromobil, now made more affordable thanks to the sales and services tax exemption period, which is set to end on June 30, 2021.

To further sweeten the pot, you will also be entitled to a complimentary one-year free service* for the Q3 of your choice. Buyers who place their bookings by June 30 will automatically be in the running to win a sleek 65-inch Samsung Smart TV* worth RM4,000 each!

If you have been eyeing the Q3 for a while, there really is no better time to place your booking. Let us help you – simply click here to learn more about the Audi Q3, or get in touch with a sales consultant to schedule your test drive appointment at either the Audi Centre Glenmarie or Audi Johor Bahru. Also, feel free to check out Euromobil’s Facebook page for more updates and future deals!

Terms and conditions apply.

*Vehicle must be purchased by June 30, 2021