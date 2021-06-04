In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 June 2021 1:01 pm / Comments are Disabled

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) is now having a mid-year service campaign for all Hyundai customers, with additional discounts reserved for Hyundai Loyalty Card holders.

From now till July 31, customers who send in their vehicles to Hyundai authorised service centres will enjoy discounts of 15% on selected parts and 10% discount on labour charges. If you’re a Hyundai Loyalty Card member, the discounts rise to 25% on selected parts and 15% off labour charges.

The selected parts list has 661 items and includes wear-and-tear items such as gaskets, oil filters, air filters, spark plugs and more. What’s better is that one can get the Hyundai Loyalty Card for free.

“We are offering more value to our customers with the Hyundai Loyalty Card, which entitles customers to even greater discounts. The loyalty card is offered complimentary to existing customers and with the purchase of every new Hyundai vehicle. It is also offered complimentary to anyone who owns a Hyundai car. All who are interested can apply at any authorised Hyundai service centre nationwide,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of HSDM.

The Hyundai Loyalty Card is automatically given to all new Hyundai customers, but existing owners can apply. It’s free, but cardholders get to enjoy exclusive monthly promotions. Coming soon are things such as birthday month after sales discounts, discounts on Hyundai merchandise and a higher trade-in value when upgrading to a new Hyundai vehicle. Once again, the Hyundai Loyalty Card is complimentary for all Hyundai owners, and you can apply at your nearest dealership – more details here.