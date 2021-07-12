In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 12 July 2021 11:40 am / Comments are Disabled

As we look to curb the spread of Covid-19, we all need to do our part and stay home. But that does not mean you have to miss out on the BMW ownership experience, as Ingress Auto is now bringing the showroom to you with its Virtual Appointment feature.

Yes, you can experience and book your BMW right from the comfort of your own home. Ingress Auto is the first BMW dealer to offer this service, which allows you to speak to sales advisors, get in touch with Product Geniuses for more information and even request for a BMW Engage quotation for your next BMW.

Simply scan the QR code below or click this link to book your appointment. Once confirmed, a sales advisor or Product Genius will happily assist you in viewing, choosing and booking your new car. What is more, you will receive a complimentary BMW Advanced Car Eye camera or BMW M Performance Parts worth up to RM3,000 this July, in addition to enjoying great savings thanks to the sales and service tax (SST) rebate.

To aid the government’s objective of achieving herd immunity, Ingress Auto offering additional gifts for those who have received either the first or second dose of coronavirus vaccines. All you have to do is show a screenshot of the vaccination page of your MySejahtera app after confirming your purchase and you will be entitled to an exclusive BMW M Bluetooth Speaker or Earpods* upon vehicle delivery.

So what are you waiting for? Make an appointment with Ingress Auto Damansara or Puchong today and experience the virtual BMW showroom experience today! Click here for more information or to book a slot.

* Limited to the first 30 customers