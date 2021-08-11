In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 11 August 2021 11:48 am / Comments are Disabled

The ongoing pandemic has proven to be a protracted challenge for everyone, and in support of the Malaysian government’s efforts in driving mass vaccinations, SOCAR Malaysia is offering more accessibility for Malaysians who will be making their way to the vaccination centres when the time comes.

Through the group’s SOCAR and TREVO services, SOCAR Mobility Asia aims to help drive efforts towards achieving herd immunity with its “Malaysia Can Overcome” campaign, where it will offer mobility services free of charge for a limited period of time.

SOCAR Mobility Asia is offering SOCAR bookings of up to three hours of car rental on the mobile app free of charge, and is applicable for SOCAR Roundtrip, SOCAR+ and SOCAR-2-You. To activate, a promo code will be e-mailed to the user once their vaccination appointment has been validated.

Applications for the SOCAR free vaccination rides are open until September 30, 2021, and users will need to make the bookings and use the drives before the same date. There are no minimum booking requirements, however redemptions are limited to a maximum of one booking per user. These are valid for use nationwide, and users can apply for the free SOCAR drives here.

SOCAR Mobility Asia also offers a similar form of assistance through the TREVO mobile app, which offers the added convenience of having a Buddy Driver drive you in your own car as you go through the vaccination process. With the promo code BDVAX2HOURS, users can book their Buddy Driver for rides before September 30, 2021.

As with the SOCAR rides, the TREVO free vaccination rides require no minimum bookings, and the TREVO service can be had with a maximum of two bookings per user. In terms of locations available, the TREVO free vaccination ride service is limited to the Klang Valley; click to download the TREVO app, here.

“Our ‘Malaysia Can Overcome’ campaign aims to drive Malaysia towards achieving herd immunity via SOCAR and TREVO, and we welcome opportunities to collaborate with other businesses or organisations, in combining our strengths to serve the community’s needs. Together, we can overcome,” said Leon Foong, Group CEO of SOCAR Mobility Asia.

“For those who own a car, we are offering a two-hour free driver service on Buddy Driver via TREVO. Essentially, we want the rakyat to reach their vaccination centres safely, thus safeguarding them, their families and everyone around,” said Jason Sinclair John, Head of Marketing and Branding at SOCAR Malaysia.

Additionally, SOCAR Malaysia is also partnering with other entities with similar aims of offering assistance towards the vaccination drive, and is also inviting the general Malaysian public to reach out to the organisation where the SOCAR and TREVO services may be able to assist. For more information, click here for more about SOCAR, and here for more on TREVO.